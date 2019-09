COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority said on Monday it has reported a unit of payments service provider Nets to the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime.

Teller, a former subsidiary and now a part of Nets, “abused its dominant position” between 2012 and 2016, the authority said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)