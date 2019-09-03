Danish pension fund excludes top oil firms from portfolio

COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Danish pension fund MP Pension said on Tuesday it would sell its stakes in 10 of the world’s biggest oil firms as it seeks to divest major sources of carbon emissions from its portfolio.

MP Pension said it would sell its stakes in ExxonMobil , BP, Chevron, PetroChina, Rosneft, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, Total, Petrobras and Equinor.

The divestment amount to a total of 644 million Danish crowns ($96.24 million), MP Pension said in a statement. ($1 = 6.6914 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)