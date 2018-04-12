FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Danish pension fund PKA dumps 35 oil companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Danish pension fund PKA, with some $46 billion under asset management, said on Thursday it has excluded 35 oil and gas companies from its investment portfolio over failure to live up to goals under the Paris climate agreement.

The excluded companies include Anadarko, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon Oil, Apache, Gazprom , Inpex, Lukoil, Rosneft and Sinopec, PKA said.

The pension fund also excluded 70 coal companies from its portfolio. ($1 = 6.0201 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Alison Williams)

