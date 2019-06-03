CORRECTED-Danish PMI falls to 47.6 pts in May

(Corrects headline figure to 47.6 pts not 47.7)

COPENHAGEN, June 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 47.6 points in May from a revised 58.8 points in April, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)