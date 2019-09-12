Denmark's central bank cuts key interest rate

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank on Thursday cut its key deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.75%, a record low among developed economies, following a move by the European Central Bank earlier in the day to lower rates and relaunch a bond purchase scheme.

The bank, which usually moves monetary policy in lock-step with the ECB to keep its currency pegged to the euro, left all other rates as well as the current account limits unchanged. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)