UPDATE 1-Denmark's central bank raises key interest rate

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Thursday it had raised the key interest rate to -0.60% from a record low in order ease downward pressure on the Danish crown which is pegged to the euro.

The certificate of deposit rate was raised by 15 basis points to -0.60% from a record low of -0.75%, the central bank said in a statement. All other interest rates were left unchanged, it added.

The moves came after selling of foreign currency, the bank said.

“This is done to curb the pressure that has been on the crown,” said Danske Bank’s chief economist Las Olsen.

Denmark usually sets monetary policy in lock-step with the European Central Bank, to keep the crown pegged to the euro.

The bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market for the past five months to keep the currency stable against the euro.