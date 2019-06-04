Financials
June 4, 2019 / 3:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Denmark's forex reserves fall to 451.7 bln DKK in May

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Denmark's foreign exchange reserves fell to 451.7 billion Danish crowns ($67.98 billion) at the end of May from 452.9 billion crowns at the end of April, the country's central bank said on Tuesday bit.ly/2WNjrS0.

The central bank said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in May.

It uses foreign exchange reserves as a tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro.

$1 = 6.6445 Danish crowns Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Edmund Blair

