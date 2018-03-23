Danish February retail sales index up 1.7 pct

COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index rose 1.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in February from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. Feb 2018 Jan 2018 Pct. change yr/yr +1.7 +3.7** Pct. change mth/mth +0.5 +1.3*** ** Revised from an initial figure of 1.6 percent. *** Revised from an initial figure of -0.2 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)