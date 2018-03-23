FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018

Danish February retail sales index up 1.7 pct

    COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales
index rose 1.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the
statistics office said on Friday.
    Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in February from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.
                                      
                          Feb 2018        Jan 2018
 Pct. change yr/yr          +1.7           +3.7**
                                       
 Pct. change mth/mth        +0.5           +1.3***
                                       
    
    ** Revised from an initial figure of 1.6 percent.
    *** Revised from an initial figure of -0.2 percent.
    
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk
    

 (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
