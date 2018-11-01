Norway summons Iranian ambassador over alleged assassination plot in Denmark

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Norway summoned the Iranian ambassador on Thursday over an suspected assassination plot of an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark involving a Norwegian citizen of Iranian background.

“During the meeting we underlined that the activity, that has come to light through the investigation in Denmark, is unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

The Norwegian citizen has denied the charges and the Iranian government also denied any connection with what Norway suspects is a plot. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)