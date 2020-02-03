Communications Equipment
February 3, 2020 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark arrest three members of Iranian Arab opposition group for espionage

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s intelligence agency said on Monday it had arrested three leading members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) on suspicion of spying on behalf of a Saudi Arabian intelligence service.

ASMLA seeks a separate state for ethnic Arabs in Iran’s oil-producing southwestern province of Khuzestan. Arabs are a minority in Iran, and some see themselves as under Persian occupation and want independence or autonomy. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Peter Graff)

