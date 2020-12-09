Russia says Danish spy charge a "mistake", expects acquittal of Russian national

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy in Denmark said on Wednesday that it considered espionage charges brought by Copenhagen against a Russian national to be a “mistake” and that it expected him to be acquitted.
A Russian citizen living in Denmark has been charged with espionage on suspicion of having provided information about Danish energy technology to Russia’s intelligence service, the Danish public prosecutor said earlier.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson
