January 23, 2018 / 1:29 PM / in 2 hours

Danish submarine-owner charged with abusing journalist before killing her

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Danish inventor Peter Madsen tied up and abused Swedish journalist Kim Wall before murdering her on board his home-built submarine, according to the indictment published on Tuesday.

Madsen planned the murder by bringing a saw, screwdrivers, strips and pipes, which were used to hit, cut and stab Wall while she was alive, the prosecutors said.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, but the prosecutors said she died by strangulation or cutting her throat.

Madsen has admitted dismembering Wall on board his submarine and dumping her body parts in the sea, but he denies murdering or sexually assaulting her.

On Jan. 16, Madsen was charged with the murder and dismembering of Wall along with a charge of sexual assault without intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Janet Lawrence)

