April 25, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Life sentence for Danish submarine entrepreneur who murdered Swedish journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 25 (Reuters) - A Danish court sentenced Danish inventor Peter Madsen to life in prison on Wednesday for murdering and dismembering a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine in Copenhagen’s harbour in August 2017.

Police detained Madsen on Aug. 11 last year when he emerged from his submarine without Wall, 30, with whom he had boarded the home-built vessel the previous day.

Later that month, police identified a torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall’s. Arms, legs and a head determined to be that of the victim were also later retrieved by the authorities. (Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielsen and Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Catherine Evans)

