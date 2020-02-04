Danish tax agency demands nine foreign banks repay $133 mln in tax case

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Danish Tax Agency said on Tuesday is had demanded nine foreign banks repay 900 million Danish crowns ($133 million)which it claims they helped a client receive in dividend tax rebates it were not entitled to.

The demand is part of an ongoing dispute with Canada’s Health Care of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), which the agency says received 900 million crowns worth of dividend tax rebates it was not entitled to between 2011 to 2014.

In September, the tax agency demanded Nordea repay 900 million crowns in relation to the case.

“We take this case very seriously, and it is our assessment that we have complied with our obligations and have no responsibility in the matter,” Nordea said in an emailed statement at the time.

The agency said the new claim announced on Tuesday was not “new money”, but that claims against more banks would help it return the full amount.

Under a previous scheme, clients could ask the agency for dividend tax rebates through three banks, including Nordea.

The dispute is separate from a massive stock trading scam that the tax agency is investigating as it tries to recover some $2 billion of tax rebates it was tricked into paying. ($1 = 6.7700 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)