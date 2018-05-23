FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark in global court campaign to recoup tax fraud billions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 23 (Reuters) - Denmark has launched 50 court cases around the world against foreign pension funds and other investors an effort to recoup up to 12.7 billion Danish crowns ($2 billion) it alleges was paid out in fraudulent tax refunds between 2012 and 2015.

The tax authorities have claimed a total of 2.3 billion crowns in the 50 cases, and will seek to launch “a large number” of cases to bring the total claims to around 11 billion crowns, Tax Minister Karsten Lauritzen told reporters in Copenhagen. ($1 = 6.3531 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jon Boyle)

