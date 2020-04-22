Denmark's central bank lends $1 bln in liquidity auction

COPENHAGEN, April 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank on Wednesday injected $1 billion in loans into Danish banks and financial institutions at an auction, it said in a statement.

It auctioned U.S. dollars in one-week and three-month loans with maturity dates on May 1 and July 17, but bids had only been made for the one-week loan which had a cut-off rate of 0.29%, it said.

All bids were accepted by the central bank, which had offered a total of $15 billion at the auction.

The auction was the fourth held by the central bank to accommodate an increased need in the market for short-term dollar liquidity. A total of $6.315 billion has been sold so far.

Next auction will be held on April 29.