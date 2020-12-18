Judge threatens to toss K&L Gates racial bias case over ex-partner's court failures

An ex-partner’s bias claims against K&L Gates may soon be thrown out after the former partner failed to pay court fees or provide a valid mailing address.

A federal judge in Manhattan this week ordered plaintiff Willie Dennis to pay his $400 filing fee or apply for a fee waiver, and to provide his current address to the court, or she will dismiss his racial discrimination lawsuit against K&L Gates in 30 days.

