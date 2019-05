BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese auto component supplier Denso Corp will invest at least 2 billion yuan ($290 million) to build a plant in Guangzhou, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported.

Construction on the project will start on June 28 and operations are planned to start in 2021, Xinhua said. ($1 = 6.8959 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)