Dentons makes Utah merger official as it continues U.S. midsize march

Global mega-firm Dentons said Monday it has formally combined with the fourth-largest law firm in Utah, marking the latest step in its plan to establish a U.S. footprint that reaches beyond the country’s very largest cities.

Under the deal, first announced three months ago as part of Dentons “golden spike” strategy, Durham Jones & Pinegar has become Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar. And Dentons signaled that more U.S. tie-ups are on the way for the firm, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak economic havoc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pBB3vK