Dentons adds 86 lawyers in latest U.S. combination, with more deals in store for 2021

With only a week left in the year, Dentons on Tuesday announced yet another combination with a midsize U.S. law firm, this time in Alabama.

Dentons will combine with Sirote & Permutt, an 86-lawyer firm with offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, the Shoals and Mobile. The announcement comes two weeks after Dentons said it was combining with Davis Brown, an 80-lawyer firm in Iowa.

