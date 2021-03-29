Dentons cements Iowa combination as its U.S. strategy gathers steam

International mega-firm Dentons is continuing its march across America’s midsection, announcing on Monday that its planned combination with Iowa-based Davis Brown is now official.

Cementing a deal first announced in December, Davis Brown is now known as Dentons Davis Brown, becoming the latest firm in a smaller or midsize U.S. market to join forces with Dentons. It will be able to tap into Dentons’ platform of 10,000-plus lawyers across more than 70 countries while maintaining local control over matters like billing rates and recruitment.

