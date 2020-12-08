Dentons combines with Iowa firm in 4th expansion deal under new U.S. strategy

International mega-firm Dentons is squeezing yet another U.S. combination into 2020, announcing plans to join forces with an 80-lawyer firm.

As part of its strategy to scale up across the United States, Dentons said Tuesday it will combine with Iowa-based Davis Brown, which has three offices in the state and has “dominated that marketplace for so many years,” said Dentons global chairman Joe Andrew.

