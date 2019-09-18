Guinea must face suit over $10 mln unpaid Dentons legal fees

The Republic of Guinea cannot dodge a lawsuit from Dentons over more than $10 million in unpaid legal fees for work the law firm did on a mining project in that country, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C. denied Guinea’s motion for summary judgment on Monday, rejecting the country’s argument that it was shielded from the claims by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

