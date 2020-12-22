Q&A: Dentons' Elliott Portnoy on expanding the world's largest law firm amid a pandemic

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, is ending 2020 just the way it spent much of the year: combining with another midsize U.S. law firm.

The addition of 86-lawyer Sirote & Permutt in Alabama marked the fifth deal the firm has struck as part of an overarching goal to expand throughout the United States. The firm has continued executing that strategy despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on its business model and the legal industry at large.

