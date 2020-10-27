Dentons taps Amazon, TripAdvisor lobbyists from McGuireWoods

Dentons has tapped a pair of lobbyists from McGuireWoods’ consulting arm whose clients have included Amazon and TripAdvisor, boosting its public policy group ahead of the next political transition in Washington, D.C.

With a growing emerging technologies practice, Michael Drobac and Gregory Walden said they were drawn to the world’s largest firm by its international reach and its growth in areas that are important for their practice.

