The legal chief of Atlanta-based AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.’s specialty risk and warranty business unit has joined Dentons, the firm said on Monday.

Perry Smith will counsel clients on various corporate finance matters, including securities and mergers and acquisitions, as a partner in Dentons’ corporate practice group. He is based in the firm’s Atlanta office.

