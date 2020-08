Pandemic be damned, global law firm Dentons is pressing forward with its plans to scale up in the United States, announcing a combination with a 100-lawyer firm in Salt Lake City.

As a part of its “golden spike” strategy, Dentons said Tuesday it will combine with Durham Jones & Pinegar, the fourth-largest law firm in Utah, in its quest to become what it considers the first national U.S. law firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DREpr9