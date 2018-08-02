FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 6:52 AM / in 17 minutes

Japan's Dentsu to sell kakaku.com stake to KDDI for $734 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its stake in popular price comparison site kakaku.com Inc to KDDI Corp for 79.3 billion yen ($734.57 million).

Dentsu said it would sell its entire 16.6 percent stake in kakaku.com at 2,264.87 yen per share, compared with the closing share price of 2,390 yen on Thursday.

The company said it expects to book about 51.5 billion yen as a gain from the transaction for its financial third quarter ending in September.

Dentsu said it decided to sell the stake to “accommodate expected funding needs for domestic and international M&As in the future.” ($1 = 111.6300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
