Absences, lateness defeat depressed employee’s discrimination claims – 4th Circuit

Attendance issues are a legitimate reason for an adverse employment decision even if the problems are caused by depression, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A split panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in a lawsuit by Hannah P., an operations analyst who was denied a management position after taking a four-week leave of absence in 2015.

