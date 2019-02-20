Westlaw News
February 20, 2019 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Absences, lateness defeat depressed employee’s discrimination claims – 4th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Attendance issues are a legitimate reason for an adverse employment decision even if the problems are caused by depression, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A split panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in a lawsuit by Hannah P., an operations analyst who was denied a management position after taking a four-week leave of absence in 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V6XBED

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below