Dec 23 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips on Monday stated that its oil was being transported in a Canadian Pacific Railway train which derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan, early on Dec. 9, CBC reported.

Canadian Pacific Railway had declined to say which oil company was involved, the report added.

Canada is the world’s fourth-largest crude oil producer. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)