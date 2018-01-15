Drugmaker Dermapharm gears up for first German IPO of 2018

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Dermapharm is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), likely stealing a march on much larger Siemens Healthineers as the first stock market flotation in Germany this year.

The maker of generic drugs, cosmetics, dietary products and medical devices said on Monday it aimed to raise about 100 million euros ($122 million) in fresh capital to fund growth during an IPO in the first half of 2018.

Privately held Dermapharm posted 103 million euros ($126 million) core profit on 445 million in revenues in 2016.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Dermapharm was planning to list before the Easter holidays, in a deal expected to value the company at more than 1 billion euros.

That will likely make it Germany’s first stock market listing of the year, ahead of the much larger flotation of Siemens’s Healthineers unit, expected in March, the people added.

The investment vehicle of Dermapharm Chief Executive Wilhelm Beier, who founded the group in 1991, will also sell some shares to allow for a total free float of about 25 percent, the statement added.

Berenberg is acting as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner, while ODDO BHF is co-lead manager for the offering.

Beier cancelled a sale of the company to a private equity group in 2016. At the time, BC Partners and Nordic Capital had vied to take control of the group.