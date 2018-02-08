FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

REFILE-Dermapharm shares placed at middle of price range in IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to amend signoff)

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dermapharm shares are being placed at 28 euros ($34.33) apiece in the German drugmaker’s initial public offer (IPO), at the middle of an indicative price range of 26 to 30 euros, a person familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

Dermapharm stock is due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday, making it Germany’s first flotation in 2018, which is expected to be a blockbuster year for IPOs.

A spokesman for Dermapharm declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8157 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
