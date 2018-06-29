Dermira's treatment for excessive armpit sweating gets U.S. approval

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Dermira Inc’s treatment for excessive armpit sweating, providing patients with an easy-to-use treatment option for an often embarrassing condition.

About 10 million people are affected with the condition, known as primary axillary hyperhidrosis, the company said. The condition can affect person’s mental well-being and could impede normal daily activities. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)