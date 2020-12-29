Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK's Hut Group to buy online retailer Dermstore from Target for $350 mln

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Hut Group said on Tuesday it would buy U.S. online retailer Dermstore, which sells skin care and beauty products, from Target Corp for $350 million in cash.

The British company, which owns retail brands such as Lookfantastic and skin care group ESPA, also said it had bought UK-based nutrition product suppliers Claremont Ingredients and David Berryman for 59.5 million pounds ($80.29 million) in cash.

$1 = 0.7411 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D’Silva

