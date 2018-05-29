FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former WPP chief Sorrell to take new role at Derriston - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Long-serving WPP chief executive Martin Sorrell is set to become chairman of financial holding company, Derriston Capital, just six weeks after stepping down from the world’s largest advertiser, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sky News said Sorrell intended to use Derriston as a vehicle to build a “next generation” advertising group, and that further details were likely to be announced on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source close to the situation.

Sorrell, the driving force behind 33 years of dealmaking and relentless expansion at WPP, stepped down on April 14 after the board investigated an allegation of misconduct. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.