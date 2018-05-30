FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sorrell takes control of shell vehicle to buy marketing companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell, the recently ousted boss of WPP, has taken control of a listed shell company to use it as a vehicle to buy marketing firms, replicating the approach he took in the 1980s to build the world’s biggest advertising group.

In a statement Sorrell said he would invest 40 million pounds ($53 million) of his own money into Derriston Capital , a little-known two-year-old listed shell company, which would be renamed S4 Capital, an entity controlled by Sorrell.

Sorrell will become executive chairman while institutional investors have provided 11 million pounds and indicated they will be willing to provide 150 million pounds of further equity to make acquisitions.

$1 = 0.7543 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.