February 27, 2018 / 7:23 AM / in 11 hours

London office developer Derwent proposes special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc, a central London office developer, promised a special dividend of 75 pence on Tuesday, citing profit from recent property sales and growth in the value of its buildings despite looming concerns about Brexit headwinds.

The group, which develops and owns properties in areas such as popular West End business districts, said net asset value stood at 3,716 pence at the close of the year ended Dec. 31, a 4.6 percent increase from a year ago. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

