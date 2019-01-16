MOVES-D.E. Shaw names Breydo as co-CIO of institutional asset management arm

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group said on Wednesday it appointed company veteran Ruvim Breydo as the co-chief investment officer of its institutional asset management arm D.E. Shaw Investment Management (DESIM).

Breydo, who has been with the firm for more than two decades, will report to Max Stone, a member of the group’s four-person executive committee. He will work closely with Philip Kearns, one of the managing directors of the Group.

Besides working as a managing director and a contributor in the New York-based hedge fund’s equity-linked investment strategies, Breydo has also served as a rotating member of the risk committee.

He will assume his new role on Feb. 18, D.E. Shaw said in a statement.

D.E. Shaw, which oversees roughly $50 billion, was among a few hedge funds to report a double digit gain for 2018.

It was founded by computer scientist David Shaw and once employed Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)