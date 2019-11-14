Columbia Sportswear strikes out on ‘Omni-Heat’ patent claims in Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday repeatedly gave the cold shoulder to Columbia Sportswear’s attempt to prove infringement of two patents on its “Omni-Heat” metal-coated fabrics by the “Heat Wave” linings offered in competing products by Seirus Innovative Accessories.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a jury verdict of $3 million to Columbia for infringement of the Omni-Heat design patent, affirmed a verdict for Seirus on a separate utility patent, and remanded the case to the U.S. District Court in San Diego instead of in Portland, Oregon, as Portland-based Columbia had wanted.

