Desmarais adds first Bay Area lateral partner, tapping Big Tech litigator from Ropes & Gray

Intellectual property litigation boutique Desmarais has tapped a Ropes & Gray partner, who has represented Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, and the Samsung Group in patent disputes, to be its first-ever lateral partner in San Francisco.

Gabrielle (Gaby) Higgins’ arrival at Desmarais comes a little less than two years after the firm opened the Bay Area office with transplants from its New York office. Higgins, who has worked in Northern California since 1992, gives the firm that local connection, said founding partner John Desmarais.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rQdpLR