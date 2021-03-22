Desmarais expands again, launching in D.C. as ITC work stays hot

Intellectual property litigation boutique Desmarais has launched its third office, establishing a footprint in Washington, D.C., to take advantage of a flood of IP challenges before the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The New York-based firm on Monday announced it has tapped a trio of partners from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders – Goutam (Gooch) Patnaik, Tuhin Ganguly and David Shaw – for an ITC practice that Patnaik will lead.

