Market News
January 3, 2019 / 2:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Detour Gold names Paulson-backed Bill Williams as interim CEO

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Detour Gold said on Thursday it has picked Paulson & Co-backed nominee Bill Williams to be its interim chief executive officer, replacing Michael Kenyon.

The Canadian gold miner was previously involved in a months-long proxy fight with billionaire John Paulson’s hedge fund, which pushed for a complete overhaul of the board and Kenyon’s resignation.

Williams is a mining industry veteran and was a former CEO of gold and copper miner Orvana Minerals Corp.

He was one of five members elected to the Detour Gold board at a special shareholders meeting held on Dec. 13. These nominees were backed by Paulson, which alleged that under the leadership of Kenyon the company had “unsuccessfully tried to boost short-term performance”.

Shares of the company were up 1.5 percent at C$11.93 in early trade.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below