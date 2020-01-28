REFILE-Miner Kirkland wins Detour shareholder backing for C$4.4 bln takeover - Globe & Mail

Company News
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has clinched its C$4.4 billion takeover of smaller rival Detour Gold Corp by locking up support of more than two-thirds of Detour shareholders, a Globe and Mail reporter tweeted on Tuesday.

Toronto-listed Kirkland won the backing of 86% of Detour shareholders at a special meeting, according to the tweet bit.ly/3aN7nV7.

The deal had faced criticism from some investors who felt it should have been topped up with a cash component. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis and Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

