Dec 13 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp's shareholders on Thursday voted to remove five of its nine board members, including Chief Executive Officer Michael Kenyon and Chairman Alex Morrison, the Globe & Mail reported tgam.ca/2EhLj7f.

The Canadian gold miner said on Monday it extended the voting deadline by two days after some shareholders with substantial holding voted to replace the entire board. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)