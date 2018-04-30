FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 30, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Detroit released from active state oversight of its finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - A state of Michigan board voted on Monday to end active oversight of Detroit’s finances after the city managed to balance its budgets since exiting bankruptcy in 2014.

The unanimous vote by the financial review commission, which was created as part of the city’s federal court-approved debt adjustment plan, enables Detroit’s elected officials to enact budgets and enter into contracts without first obtaining the board’s approval. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.