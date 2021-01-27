In sanctions push, Detroit says Powell, Wood have blood on their hands

The city of Detroit on Tuesday renewed its push for sanctions against attorneys Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and others who sought to overturn Michigan’s electoral results, saying their Jan. 14 filing was riddled with misrepresentations.

The city linked the voter fraud claims made by the plaintiffs -- a group of Michigan Republican Party officials -- and their counsel with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

