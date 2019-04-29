Detsky Mir Q1 adjusted EBITDA jumps 30 pct

April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest children’s goods retailer, Detsky Mir reported on Monday its first quarter adjusted EBITDA rose by 30.1 percent to 1.9 billion roubles.

First quarter adjusted net profit rose by 4.5 percent to 474 million roubles ($7.33 million).

The 70-year-old retailer plans to open at least 300 stores in 2019-2022, out of which nearly 80 this year, as it continues expansion in the domestic market and abroad.. ($1 = 64.6950 roubles) (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina Editing by Tomasz Janowski)