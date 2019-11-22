Russia's Detsky Mir shareholders raise almost $250 million in SPO

Financials
MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Russian children’s retailer Detsky Mir sold 15.9 billion roubles ($249.5 million) worth of shares via a secondary public offering, at 91 roubles per share, main shareholder AFK Sistema said on Friday.

AFK Sistema said it will receive approximately 12.5 billion roubles in the deal after a total of 175 million shares were sold, bringing its stake in the company to 33.4%.

AFK Sistema said most buyers are investment funds from the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

The Russia-China Investment Fund’s (RCIF) stake in Detsky Mir will now be 9%, AFK Sistema said.

After completion of the deal, Detsky Mir’s free float will increase to 57.6%.

