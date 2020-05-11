No decision on aid for state rail operator Deutsche Bahn - ministry

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - No decisions have been taken on how to help Germany’s dominant railroad operator Deutsche Bahn to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“The talks are ongoing. We cannot anticipate these results yet,” he said. “No decisions have been taken.”

A transport ministry spokesman said Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board would discuss potential measures this week, including a capital increase, or the state company’s debt level.

He added that it was important to stick to planned investments. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)