Deutsche Bahn still weighing options for British Arriva unit -CFO

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn is still weighing options for its British-based Arriva division including a complete or partial sale or a listing, the company’s finance chief said on Thursday.
“We assume that we can finish the project this year,” CFO Alexander Doll said during Deutsche Bahn’s annual news conference.
The company expects to have more clarity in July, he added.
